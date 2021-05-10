7 Greater Philly Spots Named To List Of 100 Best Brunch Places In America

Mother's Day has come and gone, but brunch will forever be here to stay.

Seven Philadelphia-area eateries were named to Open Table's list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America.

The site, which is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, looked at more than 12 million verified diner reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants in the U.S. in choosing the top spots.

The list was generated solely from diner reviews collected between from April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

All restaurants with a minimum rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration.

Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "brunch" was selected as a special feature.

The seven spots representing Pennsylvania are all located in the greater Philly area. Those include:

14. Black Bass Hotel - Lumberville (Bucks)

15. Blue Bell Inn - Blue Bell (Montgomery)

30. The Dandelion - Philadelphia

62. The Love - Philadelphia

71. Parc - Philadelphia

88. Talula’s Garden - Philadelphia

91. Terrain Cafe - Glen Mills (Delaware)

