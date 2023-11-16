Accused Airport Luggage Thief Sought By Philly Police

An investigation launched in September led police to a West Philadelphia residence this week where multiple stolen bags were found, the department said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 48-year-old Julius Cook.

Officials said they are working to return the bags to their rightful owners.

"PPD understands the frustration and inconvenience that stolen luggage can cause, and we are fully committed to reuniting passengers with their belongings," the department said.

"Investigators are working diligently to investigate each case, and encourage affected passengers to reach out to us promptly so that we can initiate the process of returning the items that have been recovered."

Travelers who lost luggage at PHL should call PPD's airport unit at 215-937-6927 and provide a brief description of their missing items, police added.

