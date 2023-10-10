$650K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Delco

The lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player matched all six winning numbers to earn the $650,000 jackpot prize for the Match 6 Lotto, according to state officials.

The ACME Market at 601 West Lancaster Avenue in Bryn Mawr will now receive a $5,000 bonus check for selling the lucky ticket.

It's the second time in recent months that the store vended a prize-winning slip. In August, a player matched five out of six balls in a Powerball drawing to walk away with $100,000, Daily Voice reported.

The winner is not known until they claim their prize and their ticket can be validated. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to make a claim, and all winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back.

More than 26,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery players won prizes of some amount in the Monday drawing, and every player is encouraged to double-check their ticket every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

