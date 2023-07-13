3 Siblings Missing For Days In Philadelphia: Police

Alana, Damien, and Isabela Cubano were last spotted on July 11 on the 4000 block of Dungan Street in Juniata, the department said in a release.

Alana Cubano, 15, is said to be 4-foot-9 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Damien Cubano, 11, is described as 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Isabela Cubano, 7, is said to be 3-foot-4 and 100 pounds with a "thin build" and straight brown hair with bangs.

No clothing description is available, investigators said.

Anyone with information is urged to call PPD's East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.