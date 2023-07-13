Partly Cloudy 92°

SHARE

3 Siblings Missing For Days In Philadelphia: Police

Philadelphia police are looking for three young children who have not been seen since Tuesday. 

Alana Cubano, Damien Cubano, Isabela Cubano
Alana Cubano, Damien Cubano, Isabela Cubano Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Alana, Damien, and Isabela Cubano were last spotted on July 11 on the 4000 block of Dungan Street in Juniata, the department said in a release. 

  • Alana Cubano, 15, is said to be 4-foot-9 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. 
  • Damien Cubano, 11, is described as 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 
  • Isabela Cubano, 7, is said to be 3-foot-4 and 100 pounds with a "thin build" and straight brown hair with bangs. 

No clothing description is available, investigators said. 

Anyone with information is urged to call PPD's East Detective Division at 215-686-3243. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE