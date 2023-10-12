2 Shot, 1 Killed By Police During Traffic Stop In Delco (Developing)

The incident happened when police in Newton Square attempted a traffic stop of a white Nissan Altima in the 800 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, Radnor Township around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

An altercation reportedly took place between the people in the car— which ended when the police shot the people in the vehicle, investigators said.

One of the people shot died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, police explained.

"There is no threat to the community at this time," Radnor Township PD, who assisted at the scene, said.

No officers were hurt during this incident, multiple authorities noted.

Bryn Mawr Avenue was closed for several hours between Malin and South Hunt Road during the investigation, according to township officials.

The names of the persons shot have yet to be released. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.