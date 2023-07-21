100+ People To Receive Organ Tissue From Late Delco Teen Lifeguard, Loved Ones Say

Born to Peter and Leigh (Daly) Joner, Ethan had attended the Delcroft School and more recently was a rising sophomore at Academy Park High School, family members wrote.

He was a "lifelong swimmer" who dreamed of becoming a lifeguard and accomplished as much earlier this year, according to his obit.

"Ethan’s goal in life was to help people," said GoFundMe organizer Erica Goodwin. "He always wanted to be the hero in every situation."

Goodwin launched a crowdfunding campaign the day after Ethan's death to help the teen's family in their time of grief. As of Friday, July 21, her effort has garnered nearly $40,000.

"There are so many things I could say about Ethan," Goodwin wrote. "He was such an amazing kid. His heart was larger than his body. You could always find him laughing, cracking a joke, or playing a prank."

An athlete on land as well as in water, Ethan was a passionate baseball player who once played for the Collingdale Bulldogs and the Academy Park Knights, as well as a coach for Folcroft teeball, according to his obituary.

And as a registered organ donor, loved ones said Ethan fulfilled his dream of being a hero.

"Even in his tragic death he will be able to save the lives of 100+ people," Goodwin wrote.

The Southeast Delaware County School District where the teen was enrolled issued a statement after his passing.

"This loss was unexpected, and we as a school community are grieving," said Superintendent Dr. Brenda G. Wynder. "What is most important is that we care for and support each other."

The district is offering resources for students seeking guidance in their grief.

In addition to his parents, Ethan is survived by his sisters, Morgan and Cassidy, his brother, Brady, and many loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, and extended relatives, his obituary says.

"I cannot imagine losing a child," said Goodwin. "No one is prepared to say good bye to their son who was full of life."

