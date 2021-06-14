Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Central Dauphin HS Assistant Band Director Fired After Child Porn Bust
Weather

NWS Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watches In PA, NJ, WV, DE, OH, MD

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
National Weather Service Severe Thunderstorm Watch map for Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
National Weather Service Severe Thunderstorm Watch map for Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Photo Credit: NWS Twitter

The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather warnings across several states for Monday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in 35 counties in Pennsylvania including but not limited to the following:

  • Adams
  • Berks
  • Bucks
  • Chester
  • Cumberland
  • Dauphin
  • Delaware
  • Franklin
  • Fulton
  • Huntingdon
  • Juniata
  • Lancaster
  • Lebanon
  • Lehigh
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Perry
  • Philadelphia
  • Schuylkill
  • York

In New Jersey the following counties are under the same advisory, according to the National Weather service:

  • Burlington
  • Camden
  • Glouscester
  • Sussex

Wind gusts up to 60 mph have been reported as well as hail and flash flooding.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Advisory for Southwestern, Pennsylvania and it is possible the same advisory will be issued in central Pennsylvania.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon are expected to last throughout the evening. A few of the strongest storms could contain damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rainfall with isolated flash flooding is possible, especially for locations that already received heavy rain from recent storms.

All the counties are under the warning through 9 p.m. but the NWS says the time may be extended.

Northern West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, Delaware and the D.C. area are also included in the watch, according to the National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.