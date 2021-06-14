NWS Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watches In PA, NJ, WV, DE, OH, MD

The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather warnings across several states for Monday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in 35 counties in Pennsylvania including but not limited to the following:

Adams

Berks

Bucks

Chester

Cumberland

Dauphin

Delaware

Franklin

Fulton

Huntingdon

Juniata

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lehigh

Montgomery

Northampton

Perry

Philadelphia

Schuylkill

York

In New Jersey the following counties are under the same advisory, according to the National Weather service:

Burlington

Camden

Glouscester

Sussex

Wind gusts up to 60 mph have been reported as well as hail and flash flooding.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Advisory for Southwestern, Pennsylvania and it is possible the same advisory will be issued in central Pennsylvania.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon are expected to last throughout the evening. A few of the strongest storms could contain damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rainfall with isolated flash flooding is possible, especially for locations that already received heavy rain from recent storms.

All the counties are under the warning through 9 p.m. but the NWS says the time may be extended.

Northern West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, Delaware and the D.C. area are also included in the watch, according to the National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.