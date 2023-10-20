Tractor-Trailer Fire On PA Turnpike Caught On Camera (Video)

The Fairview Township Fire Department along with mutual aid responded to the "well-involved" fire on Interstate 76 westbound around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

The tractor-trailer burst into flames near the ramp to Interstate 83 by mile marker 241.9, the department explained.

You can watch a short video of the fire in the player below:

Commenters on the video noted that they could smell the fire from their Harrisburg homes.

The area was closed for about an hour and drivers were diverted as crew cleaned up the screen, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's 511PA.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

