Top 5 Best Places To Retire In US Are ALL In Pennsylvania: Study Says

U.S. News analyzed data about 150 of the largest metropolitan areas in America to see if they meet the needs and expectations of retirees, and the top five on the list are all in the Keystone State!

The study's criteria included "the happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality," according to the company's website. You can learn all about its methodology by clicking here.

Here's the top five:

Harrisburg, PA.

Reading, PA.

Lancaster, PA.

Scranton, PA.

Allentown, PA.

This may seem heavily Eastern Pennsylvania, but Pittsburgh comes in at number 10!

Click here to read the full list and learn more about why these Pennsylvania cities placed so high.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.