Snow Showers Predicted In Parts Of PA: Here's The Timing

A chance of rain showers is predicted for Sunday, Nov. 26 in western PA and greater Pittsburg, but temperatures are expected to plummet into the upper 30s on Monday, Nov. 26, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 60 percent of snow showers Monday morning, and a slight chance of snow again on Tuesday, Nov. 27, which will be cloudy with a high near 32, the NWS says. The rest of the week will be sunny and brisk.

AccuWeather says it's part of a coastal storm "paralleling the Northeast Coast," ushering in cold air.

Greater Philadelphia will likely not get snow, though rain is being forecast for Sunday night, the NWS says. Monday will be sunny with a high near 50. Tuesday will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 38, and Wednesday will be sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

