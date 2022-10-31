Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities

Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say.

Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.

Nakamura posted first writing "don't come to school Monday if you want to live," the police stated in the complaint. Dous reportedly wrote “This Juan gang y’all don’t show tmrw I promise u s**t gonna go down u heard."

Both young men posted anonymously but the posts were tracked to them by comparing that phone numbers to a student roster that led them to, according to the complaints.

Nakamura was arrested in off-campus state housing, it is not clear where Bous was apprehended, based on the complaints.

In addition to the public post, Dous also claimed he wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to go to school. He was hoping they would cancel classes for Monday, according to the complaint.

Dous later admitted to the police that he knew about the first threat made by Nakamura.

It is not immediately clear if the two men knew each other in person or if they had another connection besides both attending Penn State.

There is not any danger to the public or anyone on campus, police say.

Both men have been charged with a felony for Terroristic Threats To Cause Evacuation Of A Building and were held in the Blair County Prison on $35,000 bail, according to court records.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 9, court records show.

