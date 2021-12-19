Contact Us
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Headed To UPenn

Cecilia Levine
Noah Schnapp opens his UPenn acceptance letter.
Noah Schnapp opens his UPenn acceptance letter. Photo Credit: Noah Schnapp TikTok via riv3erda1e on Instagram

Noah Schnapp, University of Pennsylvania, Class of 2026.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" rocked a Wharton UPenn hoodie and held hands with his twin sister Chloe, while opening his acceptance letter on his laptop in a video posted to TikTok, as originally reported by Page Six.

The 17-year-old Scarsdale native plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things."

The show's fourth season is set to premiere next year, when Schnapp begins classes at the Ivy League school.

