Report: Central Dauphin High School Principal Suspended Over DUI Charge

A high school principal in Dauphin County has reportedly been suspended following a DUI charge.

Central Dauphin High School Principal Kenneth E. Miller was slapped with a DUI and other charges Feb. 2 -- five days after he was pulled over by a state trooper on I-81 north in West Hanover Township, PennLive reports.

Troopers apparently had been following Miller for several miles and noticed he was driving erratically, tapping the divider three times, crossing over the fog line and weaver within the lane, the outlet said citing court documents.

After being pulled over, Miller told a trooper he had a "couple of beers" earlier that night, PennLive says.

