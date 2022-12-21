Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Damaging Wind Gusts Of 50-Plus MPH Will Be Main Threat From Pre-Christmas Storm
Schools

Man Allegedly Tried To Lure Harrisburg Area Elementary School Students Into Van Without Plate

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Foose elementary school.
Foose elementary school. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Elementary students on their way to school were supposedly asked to get into a man's van, according to a letter the Harrisburg School District.

The man approached two Foose students  near the intersection of 15th and Sycamore streets, on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 8:50 a.m., according to the letter.

The man is discribed as wearing a black mask and black sweater, and driving a white van in “poor condition,” without a license plate, as detailed in the letter.

The police and school security have been made aware of the incident and will keep an eye out of the van.

“Please discuss with your children that they should never accept a ride with a stranger,” Superintendent Eric Turman said. “We will be sure to share this message with them, as well.”

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.