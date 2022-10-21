Harrisburg Safety Monitor Put On Leave For Bringing Gun To School

A Harrisburg School District safety monitor has been put on leave after he brought a gun to one of the schools, according to Superintendent Eric Turman.

This safety monitor is legally permitted to carry a weapon, "however, Harrisburg School District safety monitors, in their professional capacity, are not armed and weapons are not permitted on school grounds," Turman says.

The safety monitor told District officials and the police, that the gun was taken to school by accident as he "mistakenly took a backpack to work that contained the gun, didn’t realize it was in the bag, and did not have any intent to use it to harm anyone in school," Turman states in the release.

"Nevertheless, this is a concerning violation of our District policy, and we take this action very seriously. The safety monitor has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be permitted on school property."

It is unclear if this is paid or unpaid leave.

