Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: Kidnapper For Hire Slams Into Police Car With Victim In Vehicle: Reports
Schools

Children 'Not Penetrated' During Hazing Among Reasons PA School District Didn't End Football

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The Middletown Area school district high school football team in 2021.
The Middletown Area school district high school football team in 2021. Photo Credit: Facebook/Middletown Area school district

Disturbing details about sexual hazing have been released as a central Pennsylvania school district announces that they will not end the football season early. 

The Middletown Area school district began investigating a hazing that happened on August 11, 2022—only after a cellphone video film by high school football players was shared on social media. 

The incident happened in the "high school turf room for heat acclimation practice sessions," Dr. Chelton Hunter, Superintendent of Schools for the Middletown Area School District says.

A group of students is shown "restraining two of their teammates and using a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment to poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground," Dr. Hunter details. 

But they make sure to note that the abused child was "fully clothed" and "It did not appear that any student's body was physically penetrated," as Hunter stated in a letter to "parents/guardians" on Monday, August 22. 

These were among the "multiple factors in deciding whether to continue with the football season," then the officials go on to say that some of the factors include "the potential impact canceling the season would have on football players not involved in this incident as well as students involved in marching band and cheerleading."

"As soon as the players involved in the hazing were identified on August 12, they were removed from the football team pending the outcome of the investigation and the completion of the student discipline process." And the head coach resigned on August 15, as stated in the letter. 

"An interim football coach will lead the team through the rest of the season," Hunter says.

Hunter added that "behavior such as that seen on the video simply will not be tolerated," and "the video is difficult to watch as this is a completely unacceptable, offensive, and highly inappropriate act." The school mentioned that the children involved violated school policies but says "District will be working to develop additional protocols and supports to promote a positive school climate and culture for all students."

The Lower Swatara Township police continue to investigate this incident. 

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.