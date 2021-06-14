Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Schools

Central Dauphin HS Assistant Band Director Fired After Child Porn Bust

Cecilia Levine
Stephen Gugoff
Stephen Gugoff Photo Credit: Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General

Central Dauphin High School has fired a 39-year-old assistant band director after he was arrested on child porn charges.

Stephen Gugoff, of Harrisburg, became the center of a state-wide investigation when an officer with the Derry Township Police Department discovered an Internet Protocol (IP) address sharing files of child pornography on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, Pennsylvania Attorney General Joshua Shapiro said.

The execution of an administrative subpoena found the individual downloading the files was located at Gugoff’s address in Harrisburg, authorities said.

A search of Gugoff's home turned up at least 50 files containing images of child sexual abuse on electronic devices in his home, Shapiro's office said.

“The defendant was trusted by his students and community while he also privately exploited children," Shapiro said. 

"Today's arrest is another step towards a safer Commonwealth. We will continue to work to protect children and hold those who hurt them accountable."

Gugoff was charged with 25 counts of disseminating images of child pornography and 50 counts of possessing those same images. 

The Central Dauphin School District released the following statement:

The Central Dauphin School District was recently informed that an extracurricular instructor who worked with high school students in the marching band was charged with multiple crimes relating to child pornography on his personal computer. It is our understanding that no District students or property were involved with this matter.  
Furthermore, this individual’s clearances were renewed in 2020 and he had all legal clearances necessary to work with students prior to being charged with these reprehensible crimes.
Immediately upon learning of the charges alleged against this individual, the District terminated his position. The District will have no further comments on this matter.

The case is being prosecuted by the Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones. 

