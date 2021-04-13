11-Year-Old Pennsylvania Student Punches Teachers, State Police Say

An incident involving a middle school student is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police after the child hit a teacher with a closed fist.

The student struck a male teacher, 26 of Mechanicsburg at Fishing Creek Middle School in West Hanover Township on Monday, as stated in a release from state police in Harrisburg.

The middle school is owned by Yellow Breeches Educational Center, a private academic licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“Our mission is to provide a quality, comprehensive, life-altering special education program for secondary school-aged students, identified with emotional support needs, who are at risk to fail in the traditional academic setting,” according to the school’s website.

The center is in several central Pennsylvania counties and recently expanded to accommodate students from the Middletown Area School District after it closed its alternative education program at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, according to Press & Journal.

The center has also recently been criticized for its JEDI initiative (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) as “student indoctrination that not only oversteps parental say in curriculum choices but also pushes an agenda counterproductive to the stated goals of the initiative,” according to The Sentinel: Cumberlink.

The school has not commented on this incident but the investigation by state police is on-going.

