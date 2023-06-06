Probationer Allegedly Caught On Video Shooting Boy In Harrisburg: Police

Tyjuan Amire Gibson was identified and arrested 15 days after police released a video showing a man arriving in a white or light-colored 1999 to 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo at the intersection of South 18th and Mulberry streets, crossing the street, pointing a gun at a boy, and shooting at the child as he fled around 9 p.m. on May 9, as depicted in the video Daily Voice previously reported.

The boy was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police release on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Gibson was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and various firearms-related, police said and court records confirm.

He has been denied bail per Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Judge Johnson at 1 p.m. on June 15, 2023, according to his latest court docket.

He was serving six months of probation at the time of the shooting after pleading guilty to Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense on April 3, 2023, according to his previous court docket.

There could be additional people involved in this shooting, according to the police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.