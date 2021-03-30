Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Police Investigating Fire In Conewago Township

Jillian Pikora
Authorities were investigating the cause of a house fire that spread to multiple structures in Conewago Township Tuesday. Photo Credit: Hershey Volunteer Fire Co.

Multiple fire companies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Old Hershey Road around 3 p.m., where the blaze had spread from a garage to the house, with smoke showing through the roof.

The Hershey Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook that several structures on the property were involved.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

