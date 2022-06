Seven row homes were heavily damaged in a row home fire in Harrisburg on Thursday, June 9, authorities say.

The fire started on the porch of a row home near 15th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Fire officials.

The fire quickly spread to six other homes, officials says.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, any injuries, or the estimated cost of the damage.

