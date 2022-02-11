REWARD: $1K Offered For 3 Armed Robbers In Central PA

Three armed men robbed a grocery and deli in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, authorities say.

Marizzy Grocery and Deli located at 450 West Orange Street in Lancaster was robbed by the men who demanded cash and cigarettes on Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Crime Stoppers release on Friday.

One man fired a shot but no one was harmed, crime stoppers report.

The trio fled on foot– two of the suspects were last seen running west on Orange Street, and the third suspect was last seen walking south on Mary Street, officials say.

The men are described as follows, according to the release:

Suspect 1: Light-skinned male, late teens, approx. 5’8” – 5’10”, thin build and he was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes on sides, orange gloves, orange face mask, white sneakers.

Suspect 2: Black or Hispanic male, late teens, approx. 5’8” – 5’10”, thin build. He was wearing a black and red jacket (“pyramid” on the front of his jacket), a black mask, clear latex gloves, white Nike Air Force Ones.

Suspect 3: Black or Hispanic male, his age is unknown, Red Nike sweatshirt with a white swoosh on back, Black pants, Black and red high top shoes.

The investigators are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects from this robbery.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Burgett at (717) 735-3412 or Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

