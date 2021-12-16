Missing Girl, 13, Being Sought By Police In Central PA

A 13-year-old girl is being searched for by police in central Pennsylvania after she went missing earlier this week.

Tanye Brown, 13, was last seen by her mom at their home in Lower Swatara Township on Monday, Dec.13, according to a release by police.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds. Brown was last seen wearing ripped-style jeans, a hoodie and a black coat, according to her missing persons report.

She is believed to be in the area of uptown Harrisburg or Lower Paxton Township, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local police immediately, and/or call 717-558-6900.

