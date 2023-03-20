Man In Woman's Thong Charged With Child Molestation: Pennsylvania State Police

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he wore the thong of a woman he knew, exposing himself to children and molesting them, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.

The victim's mom told investigators last August that Matthew Hoyt, 39, of Windber, suffered from a drinking problem and would wear her underwear around the house starting in January 2018, according to the affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police.

When he was wearing a thong, Hoyt's buttocks and genitals were exposed, alleged victims told investigators. He also is accused of twisting or pinching one of his young victims' nipples saying "purple nurple," according to the affidavit.

Hoyt is accused of laying with the same or another victim who was sleeping on the couch while he was in a thong, and placing his hand on their thigh, court papers say.

He told officers that he "always" wore a nightgown as to hide his genitals.

How long these incidents went on and exactly how often is unclear but it is known that they happened repeatedly from 2018 through 2021, according to the court documents.

Following multiple interviews conducted separately of the children, their mother, and Hoyt, he was arrested on March 8, 2023 and charged with various counts of corruption of minors and indecent exposure, according to the court documents.

He was released on surety bonds for $25,000 in bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge William E. Seger on March 22, 2023, as detailed in his court docket.

Editor's Note: Some details and the exact ages, genders, and names of the victims have been removed to protect the innocent.

