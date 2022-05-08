Man Found In Central Pennsylvania Home Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances

A man found dead in his home is being investigated as a "suspicious death," police say.

Harrisburg Police were call to a report of a man found dead at home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival officers located a man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.