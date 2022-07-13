Contact Us
Hazmat Team Called To Crash That Closed I-81 In Central PA: PennDOT

Jillian Pikora

The traffic backup (top) and the scene of the roll-over crash (bottom)
The traffic backup (top) and the scene of the roll-over crash (bottom) Photo Credit: PennDOT

A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a roll-over crash on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer going north on I-81 happened between Exit 80: PA 743 -GRANTVILLE/HERSHEY and Exit 85B: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.

A hazmat team was called and Pennsylvania state police shut down the road, dispatchers say.

It is unclear what the trailer contained, how long the road will be closed and if anyone was injured, although dispatchers say the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved.

As of 9:13 p.m. the road remained closed.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

