Family's Dogs Shot Dead In PA Woods: Report

A Pennsylvania family is searching for answers after their dogs were shot dead near their home.

Caralina McElfresh Zimmerman's dogs, Aspen and Hagrid were found shot and lifeless in a field behind Calvary Baptist Church in Hunker, Westmoreland County, reported WPXI citing Pennsylvania state police.

“Aspen had two; she was shot under the armpit … and then she was shot again above the neck, and Hagrid was shot right in the face,” McElfresh Zimmerman told WPXI.

“I think knowing it was most likely malicious, it makes it a little harder to deal and cope,” McElfresh Zimmerman said to the outlet.

This is the second suspicious dog related incident that was thought to be malicious in Westmoreland County.

The first incident involved Jacob and Rachel Detar’s dogs Spark, Pepper and Hugo who had to be put to sleep by a veterinarian after they consumed antifreeze someone allegedly planted in their yard in Irwin, as WGAL first reported.

A GoFundMe campaign was held to help the couple through the tragic loss, raising $7,755 dollars.

There is no word about any fundraisers for the McElfresh Zimmerman family.

Anyone who saw anything over the weekend that may be related to the dogs shooting death is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

Click here to read more from WPXI.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.