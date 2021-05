A serious crash closed all lanes of Interstate 283 in Harrisburg on Monday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT tweeted that the accident closed all lanes at 4:19 p.m.

UPDATE: Crash on I-283 northbound between (Beginning Of I-283) and Exit 2 - PA 441. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) May 24, 2021

The crash appears to involve a tractor-trailer, based on the traffic camera in the area.

The road was still closed as of 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

