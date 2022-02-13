ANIMAL CRUELTY: 6 Guinea Pigs Abandoned In Freezing Temps In PA Parking Lot

Six guinea pigs who were apparently abandoned were found in milk crates by police in Central Pennsylvania.

A Swatara Township Police K9 officer was stopped by the Greenbelt in the 1200 block of South 28th Street to give his partner a break, when he found a cage containing the animals just before midnight on Feb. 10, police said.

"With the temperatures dropping below freezing overnight these guinea pigs would not have survived the night and are believed to have been abandoned a short time before our officer came upon them," the department said.

The Swatara Township Police is looking for a rescue to care for the animals.

Anyone with information on the individual who abandoned the animals or a rescue that can accept and care for these animals is urged to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.

