Eugene "Gene" Vance III, 70, had a normal day before he was found dead from a stroke at his home on Thursday, Jan. 4, Dauphin County Officials explained.

Gene was a class of 1972 graduate of Steelton-Highspire High School. He quickly started his career as a firefighter at the age of 18 by joining the Steelton Fire Department formerly known as Baldwin Hose Company #4, the company and friends explained in dozens of social media posts.

Over the years he rose through the ranks becoming a Captain, Battalion Chief, and finally Fire Chief in 1998, the SFD wrote in a release.

SFD's statement reads in part as follows:

"Gene was tireless in his efforts to ensure the safety of the volunteer firefighters under him, providing training, necessary equipment, and education. He was a listening ear to many, guiding them through life’s challenges on a personal level. He was a brother, firefighter, colleague, and friend to thousands. There was not a person in need, that Gene wasn’t willing to help. Gene’s life was committed to living and working in the Steelton Community. He “worked” a fire scene, helping families at one of the most difficult times of their lives. He saved lives, he saved property and helped those most in need. He raised countless amounts of funds for the Steelton Fire Department by going around and visiting the businesses face-to-face was the way he worked best. He established relationships and knew families and business owners by name."

This is the second member of the department that has passed in recent months, Robert “Bob” Monn died on Nov. 7, 2023 and his celebration of was just held on Dec. 30.

The department will share Gene's funeral and memorial service details as soon as they are available.

As Citizen's Fire Company #1 of Highspire wrote "His years & legacy in the Fire department will go on to be remembered for years to come. He [led] with grit, determination & heart up until his last day."

