PA Man Who Attempted To Kill 3 Police Officers, Trafficked Fentanyl/Heroin Arrested, AG Says

A search warrant on Spring Street in Pittsburgh led Allegheny County and local law enforcement officers to arrest 24-year-old Bruce Harvard on Feb. 28, AG Henry detailed in the release.

He was wanted for shooting at a McKees Rock Police Officer and two Office of Attorney General agents during an attempted vehicle stop in Stowe Township on Feb. 27, 2023, the AG explained.

During the search on Thursday, a stolen loaded Springfield XDS .45 caliber pistol, seven bricks of heroin/fentanyl, 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, and $985 in cash were seized.

Several other people in the Spring Street home during the search have also been taken into custody, but their details were not released.

Felony- endangering the welfare of children is among Harvard's new charges, those details were also unavailble.

Court documents show Harvard's preliminary arraignments for the search charges, as well as the initial charges, are pending on the two separate dockets, but Henry explained that Harvard has been held without bail following his preliminary arraignment on Thursday as he poses a “threat to the community,” Magisterial District Judge Daniel E. Butler said.

Eric Durah, 25, also is charged in the 2023 shooting. "The investigation continues into who else was involved in the shooting incident, Henry said going on to add the following:

“These crimes shook the core of this community. Attempts to kill law enforcement officers are not only direct threats to the lives of the officers involved, but to the principles of law and order that keep neighborhoods safe [...] The Allegheny County Gun Violence Task Force has hit the ground running with this collaborative operation, and we are expecting more good work in the future.”

The case will be prosecuted by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

