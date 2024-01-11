Justin Clair Hain, 38, of Lykens is accused of raping a 25-year-old Lykens woman around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, troopers detailed in a release.

According to the Steelton PD website, Hain is an officer who has been a part of the force in the borough since Nov. 20, 2023.

Hain was charged with the following court records show:

Felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion.

Felony rape by forcible compulsion.

Felony sexual assault (two counts).

Misdemeanor indecent assault by forcible compulsion.

Misdemeanor indecent assault without the consent of another.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, according to his court docket. His bail was set at $50,000 in cash which he failed to post so he remains in the Dauphin County Prison.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Judge Margerum at 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 17, his docket details.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for more information about the case. Check back here for those updates.

