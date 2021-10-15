PA Student, Child Actor Matthew Mindler Died Of Food Preservative Toxicity, Coroner Says

Former child actor and Millersville University student Matthew Mindler died from complications of sodium nitrate toxicity, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

His death had already been ruled a suicide, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Sodium nitrate is used to preserve meat like beef jerky, lunch meat or bacon and can be toxic in large amounts, according to the National Library of Medicine.

In what form and how Mindler found the sodium nitrate was not released by the police or the coroner.

Mindler, 19, was last seen alive leaving his residence hall, West Villages, heading toward the Centennial Drive parking lot on Tuesday, Aug 24 around 8 p.m.

A missing persons alert was issued two days later.

He was found dead near the parking lot by Shenks Lane close to Crossgates Golf Club in Manor Township on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Mindler is most known for his role in the movie "Our Idiot Brother" with Paul Rudd and Zoey Deschanel, according to Internet Movie Database.

If you or someone in your life is having thoughts of suicide call 1-800-273-8255.

