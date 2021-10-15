Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Obituaries

PA Student, Child Actor Matthew Mindler Died Of Food Preservative Toxicity, Coroner Says

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Matthew Mindler.
Matthew Mindler. Photo Credit: Millersville University Police

Former child actor and Millersville University student Matthew Mindler died from complications of sodium nitrate toxicity, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

His death had already been ruled a suicide, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Sodium nitrate is used to preserve meat like beef jerky, lunch meat or bacon and can be toxic in large amounts, according to the National Library of Medicine.

In what form and how Mindler found the sodium nitrate was not released by the police or the coroner.

Mindler, 19, was last seen alive leaving his residence hall, West Villages, heading toward the Centennial Drive parking lot on Tuesday, Aug 24 around 8 p.m.

A missing persons alert was issued two days later.

He was found dead near the parking lot by Shenks Lane close to Crossgates Golf Club in Manor Township on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Mindler is most known for his role in the movie "Our Idiot Brother" with Paul Rudd and Zoey Deschanel, according to Internet Movie Database.

If you or someone in your life is having thoughts of suicide call 1-800-273-8255.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.