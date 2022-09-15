Man Shot Dead Outside Central PA Home ID'd: Authorities

A man who was shot dead outside a home in Harrisburg has been identified by authorities.

Julius M. Snead, 39, was found shot dead on Wednesday, September 14, Daily Voice confirmed with Harrisburg spokesman Brett Hambright.

He was found on the ground near the concrete steps to a home in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street, PennLive reports citing Police Commissioner Thomas Carter.

His death is not being considered a homicide, according to the outlet citing Carter.

His cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.

Snead was a John Harris high graduate who studied at Harrisburg Area Community College and Penn State, according to his social media.

He was a Tradesman International electrician who considered his work an art form, as he repeatedly posted about over the years.

He loved 1990s hip-hop and rap music and spending time with his family, according to his social media.

His funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released as the investigation into his death is ongoing.

