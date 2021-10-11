Harrisburg Community Rallies For Family Of Boy, 14, Shot Dead

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in Harrisburg last week and now his community is rallying to support his family during this difficult time.

The Harrisburg police were called to a report of a juvenile male that had been shot in the 100 block of South 13th Street on Friday around 6 p.m., according to a release by police.

Upon arrival police find the child suffering from a gunshot wound and being tended to by emergency medical services, according to the release.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died on Sunday night around 7 p.m., according to the release and friends of the family.

He has been identified as Malachi “Tarzan” John by his aunt Tracey on a GoFundMe she started on Monday.

The GoFundMe campaign page was launched to assist the family in covering the cost of John’s funeral.

The campaign has raised over $2,000 of a $3,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

John attended John Harris High School and was “great with children and enjoyed video games,” his Aunt told PennLive.

He is survived by his family, including but not limited to his aunt, three brothers, one sister and a wide community of friends, according to the outlet.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign you can do so here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.