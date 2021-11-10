Wrong-Way Crash Leaves One Dead, Two Seriously Injured As Cars Burst Into Flames In Central PA

One person is dead and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash along Route 22 on Saturday night, police said.

For an unknown reason, one vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes around 10:30 p.m.

That vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle that was traveling east in the eastbound lanes.

Both vehicles burst into flames, quickly engulfing the vehicles entirely.

Witnesses at the scene rushed to get the drivers and one passenger out.

The driver of the first vehicle and a passenger in that car were taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver died from their injuries and at the hospital, according to authorities.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Hershey Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No update on the condition of the passenger and second driver has been released at the time of publishing.

The Middle Paxton Fire Company was called to the scene and have released a statement of condolences to their family on its Facebook page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.