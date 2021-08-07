Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: NJ State Police Seek PA Driver In Route 78 Road Rage Shooting
News

Woman Shot, Man Dies At Scene Of Shooting In Harrisburg, Say Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
2100 block of North 5th Street in Harrisburg.
2100 block of North 5th Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman was injured and a man died at a shooting early Thursday morning, according to Harrisburg police.

Please responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of North 5th Street around 12:05 a.m.

Upon arrival officers found a man with a gunshot wound-- he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was found nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.