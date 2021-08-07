Woman Shot, Man Dies At Scene Of Shooting In Harrisburg, Say Police

A woman was injured and a man died at a shooting early Thursday morning, according to Harrisburg police.

Please responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of North 5th Street around 12:05 a.m.

Upon arrival officers found a man with a gunshot wound-- he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was found nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

