US Postal Worker From Harrisburg Faces Up To 15 Years For Stealing Mailed Medication

A United States postal worker from Harrisburg is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty for theft of mail -- particularly medication out for delivery, authorities said.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday, 51-year-old Candy Ehler of Harrisburg entered the guilty plea on March 29, 2021 for three counts of theft of mail by an employee.

Ehler was accused for the theft of medication mail while working as a USPS employee for Lower Paxton Township, authorities said.

USPS was notified that a medication package had no been received by the intended recipient on August 2, 2019, according to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

A pattern of missing or stolen medication packages containing opioid based controlled substances that required signature confirmation of receipt was confirmed by USPS.

These packages were attempted to be delivered by the assigned mail carrier, but were returned to the Lower Paxton Post Office due to the intended recipients not being at their residence.

Once returned to the Post Office, video surveillance revealed Postal Carrier Ehler, removing at least three controlled substance medication packages that were not on her primary route.

Ehler did not attempt a second delivery, and the intended recipients never received their medication.

The charges stem from an investigation by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General and Department of Veteran’s Affairs Office of Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorney Daryl F. Bloom is prosecuting the case.

Ehler is facing a maximum of 15 years of incarceration and a $750,000 fine.

