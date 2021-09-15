US Marshals Nab Harrisburg Stabber

A suspect wanted for stabbing two men in Harrisburg was apprehended by US Marshals on Wednesday, according to area police.

Mark Bethune, 40, of Harrisburg, has been arrested in connection with a summer stabbing in Harrisburg.

Bethune is accused of stabbing two men at Bill's Cafe located at 2312 Derry Street on Aug. 5. around 8:30 p.m., as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The stabbing suspect and his white SUV; Bill's Cafe in Harrisburg. Harrisburg Police/Google Maps

He fled the scene in a white SUV.

The victims were treated at a local hospital and released the same day.

Bethune has been charged with "Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference," according to his court docket.

He is being held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr. for Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m.

