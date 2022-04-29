Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice

Breaking News: One Person Killed, Another Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Central PA: State Police
Two Accused PA Meth Dealers Could Face $10Mil Fine Or Life In Prison For Crimes: Indictment

Jillian Pikora
Prison
Prison Photo Credit: Pixabay/Ichigo121212

Two Harrisburg men have been accused of trafficking methamphetamine, according to an indictment by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Steven Seibert, 42, and Dennis Banegas, 46, both of Harrisburg, were indicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, Thursday, April 28 by a federal grand jury.

Seibert and Banegas are accused of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine between October 2018 and January 2019, and attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on January 7, 2019, in Dauphin County, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

If then men are found guilty, they would face a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000,000, and a term of supervised release of up to life.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby is prosecuting the case.

