Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Wanted Sex Offender Rescued From Susquehanna River After Bicycle Chase: Police
News

Toddler Taking Drugs In Social Media Post Has Police In PA Searching For Two Women

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Suspects
Suspects Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of police

Two women are wanted by police in central Pennsylvania after authorities spotted a social media post of them giving a toddler or preschool-age child drugs. 

The Harrisburg police are attempting to identify the two women pictured after they supposedly shared the "images on social media of themselves providing illegal drugs to a toddler/pre-school aged child," according to the release by the department. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.