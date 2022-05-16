Toddler Taking Drugs In Social Media Post Has Police In PA Searching For Two Women

Two women are wanted by police in central Pennsylvania after authorities spotted a social media post of them giving a toddler or preschool-age child drugs.

The Harrisburg police are attempting to identify the two women pictured after they supposedly shared the "images on social media of themselves providing illegal drugs to a toddler/pre-school aged child," according to the release by the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

