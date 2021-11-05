T.J. Maxx Opening At Former Hershey Square Shopping Center

T.J. Maxx has joined the lineup of new stores coming to the Hershey Square shopping center in Derry Township, PennLive reports.

The development is located on Mae Street, at the site of the former 107,000-square-foot Kmart store.

Other businesses slated to open at Hershey Square include Where the Wild Things Play (a massive indoor play space for children), Planet Fitness, Big Lots and Five Below.

