These Celebrities Have Donated To Democratic Senate Campaigns In Pennsylvania: Report

What do Batman, "Flo" from Progressive, and one of Esquire's "Sexist Women Alive" all have in common? They've all donated to Democrats running to represent Pennsylvania in the the US Senate.

While the Pennsylvania Republican ticket has its share of television personalities running for Pat Toomey's soon-to-be vacant US senate seat, the Democratic campaigns have many celebrity donors, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Malcom Kenyatta, Democrat, of Philadelphia, has received donations from actresses Halle Berry, Susan Sarandon, Tasha Smith, and Debra Messing; singer Robin Thicke; personal finance expert Suze Orman; and comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, the outlet reports.

He has also received funds from director Lee Daniels and activist Gloria Steinem, the report shows. This is in addition to some lesser-known celebrities, like Benj Pasek, who co-wrote Dear Evan Hansen and Stephanie Courtney who plays “Flo” in the Progressive Insurance commercials, according to the report.

Those celebrity donations range between $500 and the maximum allowed $5,600, the report states.

Other democratic front runners, Lt. Gov John Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, also boast a few celebrity donors such as Actor Christian Bale, who donated $5,000 and musician Jackson Browne contributed $850, to Fetterman, according to the report.

Famously a Pennsylvania native, actress Amanda Seyfried gave $2,900 to Lamb, along with several movie and television producers, the report shows.

Click here to read more from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.