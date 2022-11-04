Target Human Trafficking Story Faked On Facebook By PA Woman: Police

A Pennsylvania woman's social post about an attempted human trafficking incident was fabricated, according to the police.

The unidentified woman posted on Facebook that a Swatara Township resident was nearly kidnapped while at the Target on High Pointe Boulevard in Swatara Township on Mar. 31, according to a release by area police.

This social media post included the following: "psa ladies.. so earlier today my sister was at Target off Eisenhower. A cop was in the parking lot and approached her. He asked if she had put a pc of white tape on her tail light. She said no. There was also another piece on the front of the car. So my poor sis was marked for trafficking. Ladies Please be aware out there. My sister is in her 40's. So it does not just happen to younger women. Keep ya heads up!!"

Since this is a serious accusation, the Swatara Township police Criminal Investigation Division "immediately initiated an investigation into this report," according to the release.

They contacted the original poster and soon learned that the information "was untrue and that the incident never happened," police report.

Officers never spoke to anyone in the Target parking lot about this incident, and there is no evidence human trafficking occurred, police say.

