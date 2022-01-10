Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Central PA Clerk Shoots Woman Having Sex With Ex-BF Behind Market: Report
News

Susquehanna Firefighters Battle House Fire Across Street From Fire Station: Report

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The 3700 block of North 6th Street in Susquehanna Township, Harrisburg.
The 3700 block of North 6th Street in Susquehanna Township, Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An electrical fire caused serious damage to a house -- but luckily first responders were literally right across the street to help.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3700 block of North 6th Street in Susquehanna Township-- across the street from Rescue Fire Company #1 and the American Red Cross, abc27 reports citing the Susquehanna Township Fire Marshal George Drees.

A portion of North 6th Street was closed while crews battled the blaze, the outlet reports. The cost of the damage is estimated at $30,000 but it could have been worse if crews were not nearby.

Click here to read more from abc27.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.