Susquehanna Firefighters Battle House Fire Across Street From Fire Station: Report

An electrical fire caused serious damage to a house -- but luckily first responders were literally right across the street to help.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3700 block of North 6th Street in Susquehanna Township-- across the street from Rescue Fire Company #1 and the American Red Cross, abc27 reports citing the Susquehanna Township Fire Marshal George Drees.

A portion of North 6th Street was closed while crews battled the blaze, the outlet reports. The cost of the damage is estimated at $30,000 but it could have been worse if crews were not nearby.

