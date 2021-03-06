SEEN HIM? Police Seek Man 'Behaving Inappropriately' Around Women At Dauphin County Stores

A man who followed women around stores while "behaving inappropriately" is wanted by Lower Paxton Township police.

Two separate incidents with the same man have been reported and now police are searching for the man so they can ask him some questions.

The first incident happened at Home Depot in the 5100 block of Jonestown Road on May 27 around 7 a.m., police say.

The second incident occurred at Giant Foods in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road on May 30 also around 7 a.m.

During both incidents the man pictured followed female employees around the store "behaving inappropriately," say police.

The man in question was seen leaving both businesses in a tan Lexus SUV.

If anyone recognizes the man in the photos contact Pfc. Melinda Welcomer or Cpl. Greg Sumbury at 717-657-5656. Reference incident LP-21-009123.

