Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Man 'Behaving Inappropriately' Around Women At Dauphin County Stores

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The man Lower Paxton Township police say has been acting "inappropriately" around women at Harrisburg area stores.
The man Lower Paxton Township police say has been acting "inappropriately" around women at Harrisburg area stores. Photo Credit: Lower Paxton Township PD

A man who followed women around stores while "behaving inappropriately" is wanted by Lower Paxton Township police.

Two separate incidents with the same man have been reported and now police are searching for the man so they can ask him some questions.

The first incident happened at Home Depot in the 5100 block of Jonestown Road on May 27 around 7 a.m., police say.

The second incident occurred at Giant Foods in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road on May 30 also around 7 a.m.

During both incidents the man pictured followed female employees around the store "behaving inappropriately," say police.

The man in question was seen leaving both businesses in a tan Lexus SUV.

If anyone recognizes the man in the photos contact Pfc. Melinda Welcomer or Cpl. Greg Sumbury at 717-657-5656. Reference incident LP-21-009123.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.