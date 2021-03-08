SEEN HER? Search For Missing Woman Underway In Harrisburg

A Harrisburg woman has been missing since Sunday according to city police.

Kahlajah Brooks, of Harrisburg PA, was suppose to be traveling to York to meet with an unknown individual.

It is unclear if she actually went to York, or made contact with the individual.

Brooks has not made contact with her family since July 31 and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Brooks was supposed to go to York in her 2009 green Dodge Journey, with a PA license plate of LMV-7360.

Anyone with information on Brooks, or her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

