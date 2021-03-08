Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: DEVELOPING: Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Interstate 81 In Cumberland County
News

SEEN HER? Search For Missing Woman Underway In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Kahlajah Brooks.
Kahlajah Brooks. Photo Credit: Harrisburg Police

A Harrisburg woman has been missing since Sunday according to city police.

Kahlajah Brooks, of Harrisburg PA, was suppose to be traveling to York to meet with an unknown individual.

It is unclear if she actually went to York, or made contact with the individual.

Brooks has not made contact with her family since July 31 and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Brooks was supposed to go to York in her 2009 green Dodge Journey, with a PA license plate of LMV-7360.

Anyone with information on Brooks, or her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.