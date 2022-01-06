SC Man Busted With Psychedelic Mushrooms, THC Vapes, Gun During Traffic Stop On I-81: PA Police

A man from South Carolina was found with psychedelic mushrooms, THC vape cartridges and a gun he was not allowed to posses, during a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Christopher Warran Williams, 35, of Columbia, South Carolina was stopped while driving a red 2021 Chrysler Pacifica with Georgia plates along I-81 at mile marker 64 in East Pennsboro Township in Cumberland County on Tuesday around 5 p.m., according to the release and court documents.

A .40 caliber Smith & Wesson, 2.5 pounds of marijuana, approximately 168 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, and 10 cartridges of THC vapes were found in his vehicle, according to the police.

Williams is not to possess a firearm, according to the release.

He has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F1 Possession Of Firearm Prohibited

F Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to

Manufacture or Deliver (2 Counts)

M In Possession Of Control Substance By Person Not Regulated

M DUI: Controlled Substance - Impaired Ability - 1st Offense

M Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use

M Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

S Exceed 55 MPH In Other Location By 16 MPH

S Careless Driving

He has been held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson on Jan. 19 at 10:15 a.m., according to his court docket.

