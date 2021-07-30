'Risk Of Burn Injuries' Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalls Kid's PJs Sold On Amazon

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled children's pajamas sold on Amazon due to flammability which risks burns and injuries.

The recall includes the China based Tkala Fashion 100% cotton children’s pajamas.

They were sold in sizes 1-8 Years, 10 Years and 12 Years, and in the following prints: Multi-color dinosaur, orange and white dinosaur, gray shark, green dinosaur, black and white dinosaur, and black rocket ship.

The two-piece pajamas have short sleeves. “100% cotton” and the care instructions are printed on the inside of the top.

The pjs were sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for between $7 and $15.

The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and stop using them. Amazon and/or Tkala Fashion will contact all known purchasers with information on how to receive a refund. If you do not receive communication from either Amazon or Tkala Fashion, contact Tkala Fashion.

Tkala Fashion is offering a refund.

If you purchase one of the 6,000 pieces sold, email tkalafashion@163.com or go to www.tkalafashion.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

