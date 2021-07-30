Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

'Risk Of Burn Injuries' Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalls Kid's PJs Sold On Amazon

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The Tkala Fashion pajama sets sold exclusively on Amazon and recalled by the US CPSC.
The Tkala Fashion pajama sets sold exclusively on Amazon and recalled by the US CPSC. Photo Credit: US CPSC/Tkala Fashion

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled children's pajamas sold on Amazon due to flammability which risks burns and injuries.

The recall includes the China based Tkala Fashion 100% cotton children’s pajamas.

They were sold in sizes 1-8 Years, 10 Years and 12 Years, and in the following prints: Multi-color dinosaur, orange and white dinosaur, gray shark, green dinosaur, black and white dinosaur, and black rocket ship. 

The two-piece pajamas have short sleeves. “100% cotton” and the care instructions are printed on the inside of the top.

The pjs were sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for between $7 and $15.

The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and stop using them. Amazon and/or Tkala Fashion will contact all known purchasers with information on how to receive a refund. If you do not receive communication from either Amazon or Tkala Fashion, contact Tkala Fashion.

Tkala Fashion is offering a refund.

If you purchase one of the 6,000 pieces sold, email tkalafashion@163.com or go to www.tkalafashion.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.