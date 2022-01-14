Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Reward Offered For Robber Armed With Rifle In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Suspected armed robber. Zxxxxx
Suspected armed robber. Zxxxxx Photo Credit: Penbrook Borough police department.

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of an armed robber in central Pennsylvania.

A man carrying a rifle with a white stocking and a sling, robbed 7-Eleven at 2802 Walnut Street in Harrisburg on Friday at 02:23 a.m, according to Penbrook Borough police department.

The man was wearing a tan jacket, blue coverall outfit and dark colored sneakers, police say.

"A Crimestoppers reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest," as stated in the release by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penbrook Police Department at (717) 232-3844, Dauphin County Dispatch at (717) 558-6900, or Dauphin County Crimestoppers at (800) 262-3080.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.