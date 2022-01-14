Reward Offered For Robber Armed With Rifle In Central PA

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of an armed robber in central Pennsylvania.

A man carrying a rifle with a white stocking and a sling, robbed 7-Eleven at 2802 Walnut Street in Harrisburg on Friday at 02:23 a.m, according to Penbrook Borough police department.

The man was wearing a tan jacket, blue coverall outfit and dark colored sneakers, police say.

"A Crimestoppers reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest," as stated in the release by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penbrook Police Department at (717) 232-3844, Dauphin County Dispatch at (717) 558-6900, or Dauphin County Crimestoppers at (800) 262-3080.

